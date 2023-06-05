PIII Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

The current stock price for P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) is $4.74. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $4.88 after opening at $4.12. It dipped to a low of $3.95 before ultimately closing at $4.12.

In terms of market performance, P3 Health Partners Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $7.05 on 09/13/22, while the lowest value was $0.70 on 03/20/23.

52-week price history of PIII Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. P3 Health Partners Inc.’s current trading price is -32.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 576.85%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.70 and $7.05. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.02 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.41 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) has experienced a quarterly rise of 330.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.29B and boasts a workforce of 600 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.60, with a change in price of +3.20. Similarly, P3 Health Partners Inc. recorded 391,814 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +207.79%.

PIII Stock Stochastic Average

P3 Health Partners Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 96.58%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 95.56%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 90.70% and 87.98%, respectively.

PIII Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 157.61% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.84%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PIII has fallen by 120.47%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 24.74%.