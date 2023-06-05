PBTS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 0.11: What It Means for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Future

The stock of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) is currently priced at $0.06. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.063 after opening at $0.0532. The day’s lowest price was $0.0532 before the stock closed at $0.05.

The market performance of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.21 on 09/20/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.05 on 05/05/23.

52-week price history of PBTS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s current trading price is -97.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.06%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.05 to $2.21. In the Technology sector, the Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 13.96 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.16.24 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -48.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 48.35M and boasts a workforce of 177 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.0910, with a change in price of -0.0501. Similarly, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. recorded 16,933,959 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -46.05%.

Examining PBTS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PBTS stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PBTS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. over the last 50 days is 19.59%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 26.71%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 21.08% and 19.94%, respectively.

PBTS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -41.48% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -56.84%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PBTS has leaped by -9.13%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.26%.