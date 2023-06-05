Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Oracle Corporation’s current trading price is -0.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 75.49%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $60.78 and $106.77. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.38 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 7.85 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is $106.66. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $106.77 after opening at $106.52. The stock touched a low of $105.75 before closing at $105.89.

Oracle Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $106.77 on 06/05/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $60.78 on 09/29/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 286.15B and boasts a workforce of 143000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Oracle Corporation

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Oracle Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 92.27, with a change in price of +20.12. Similarly, Oracle Corporation recorded 7,267,441 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.26%.

ORCL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Oracle Corporation over the last 50 days is at 98.56%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 97.41%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 94.99% and 94.40%, respectively.

ORCL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 30.49%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 26.81%. The price of ORCL fallen by 12.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.48%.