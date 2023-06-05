NWL’s Stock Market Adventure: -32.87% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -32.87%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -32.31%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NWL has leaped by -12.29%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.78%.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) currently has a stock price of $8.78. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $8.85 after opening at $8.35. The lowest recorded price for the day was $8.35 before it closed at $8.20.

Newell Brands Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $21.62 on 06/03/22, and the lowest price during that time was $8.02, recorded on 06/01/23.

52-week price history of NWL Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Newell Brands Inc.’s current trading price is -59.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.48%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $8.02 and $21.62. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 13.51 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 6.29 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -39.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.40B and boasts a workforce of 28000 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.59, with a change in price of -5.75. Similarly, Newell Brands Inc. recorded 5,736,191 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -39.57%.

NWL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NWL stands at 1.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.43.

NWL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Newell Brands Inc. over the last 50 days is at 16.07%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 30.89%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 13.61% and 10.68%, respectively.