NRSN’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 54.10%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 9.30%. The price of NRSN fallen by 9.30% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.94%.

Currently, the stock price of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) is $1.88. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $2.09 after opening at $1.5846. The stock touched a low of $1.5714 before closing at $1.57.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $4.47 on 06/30/22, with the lowest value being $1.08 on 01/09/23.

52-week price history of NRSN Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s current trading price is -57.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 74.88%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.08 and $4.47. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.73 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 51750.0 over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.50M and boasts a workforce of 14 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.7193, with a change in price of +0.6500. Similarly, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. recorded 928,544 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +52.85%.

NRSN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NRSN stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

NRSN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. over the last 50 days is at 55.38%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 63.16%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 30.73% and 16.07%, respectively.