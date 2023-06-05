NAVB’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -50.29%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -57.78%. The price of NAVB leaped by -46.63% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.40%.

Currently, the stock price of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) is $0.10. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.12 after opening at $0.09. The stock touched a low of $0.09 before closing at $0.09.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $1.05 on 06/06/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.08 on 05/26/23.

52-week price history of NAVB Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -90.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.55%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.08 and $1.05. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 5.8 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.9 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -69.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.21M and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2495, with a change in price of -0.1490. Similarly, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 1,338,584 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -58.80%.

NAVB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. over the past 50 days is 8.86%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 19.62%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 11.50% and 8.16%, respectively, over the past 20 days.