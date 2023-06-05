MOD’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 53.27%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 43.79%. The price of MOD increased 44.75% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 24.65%.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) stock is currently valued at $30.44. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $30.585 after opening at $27.68. The stock briefly dropped to $27.44 before ultimately closing at $27.14.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The market performance of Modine Manufacturing Company’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $28.47 on 06/02/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $9.94 on 07/05/22.

52-week price history of MOD Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Modine Manufacturing Company’s current trading price is 6.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 206.24%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $9.94 and $28.47. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 0.77 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.38 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.41B and boasts a workforce of 11300 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 22.66, with a change in price of +8.05. Similarly, Modine Manufacturing Company recorded 434,743 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +35.95%.

MOD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MOD stands at 0.59. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.56.

MOD Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Modine Manufacturing Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 98.70%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 98.69%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 90.33% and 91.59% respectively.