Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Microsoft Corporation’s current trading price is -0.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.15%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $213.43 and $335.94. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 25.85 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 29.68 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is $335.40. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $337.50 after an opening price of $334.247. The stock briefly fell to $332.55 before ending the session at $332.58.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Microsoft Corporation experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $335.94 on 06/02/23 and the lowest value was $213.43 on 11/04/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 31.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2472.89B and boasts a workforce of 221000 employees.

Microsoft Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 36 analysts are rating Microsoft Corporation as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 277.43, with a change in price of +108.28. Similarly, Microsoft Corporation recorded 30,472,535 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +47.68%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MSFT stands at 0.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.29.

MSFT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Microsoft Corporation over the last 50 days is 96.79%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 93.68%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 86.72% and 85.97%, respectively.

MSFT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 39.85% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 31.46%. The price of MSFT fallen by 10.18% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.91%.