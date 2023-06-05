Latch Inc.’s Shares Reel: 46.70% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 175.87M Market Cap

The stock price for Latch Inc. (LTCH) currently stands at $1.21. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.21 after starting at $1.09. The stock’s lowest price was $0.9849 before closing at $1.03.

The market performance of Latch Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.24 on 06/03/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.49 on 03/10/23.

52-week price history of LTCH Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Latch Inc.’s current trading price is -45.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 149.43%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.49 and $2.24. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.26 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.48 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Latch Inc. (LTCH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 46.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 175.87M and boasts a workforce of 440 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8116, with a change in price of +0.3613. Similarly, Latch Inc. recorded 472,942 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +42.57%.

LTCH Stock Stochastic Average

Latch Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 84.72%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 81.67%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 60.92% and 49.98%, respectively.

LTCH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 70.45%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 34.76%. The price of LTCH fallen by 62.63% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 42.17%.