HHRSW Stock: A Voyage Through Hammerhead Energy Inc.’s Finances

Currently, the stock price of Hammerhead Energy Inc. (HHRSW) is $1.05. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.15 after opening at $1.04. The stock touched a low of $1.03 before closing at $1.13.

The stock market performance of Hammerhead Energy Inc. has been very steady.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of HHRSW Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Hammerhead Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -18.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 865.80%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.11 and $1.29. Shares of the company, which operates in the Energy sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.73 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 99650.0 over the last three months.

Moving average and trading volume data

HHRSW Stock Stochastic Average

Hammerhead Energy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 44.19%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 28.54%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 44.42% and 38.29%, respectively.

HHRSW Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 87.50%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 72.06%. The price of HHRSW fallen by 1.94% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by 0.00%.