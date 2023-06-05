Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) currently has a stock price of $1.62. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1.69 after opening at $1.63. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.51 before it closed at $1.68.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $4.91 on 08/11/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.12 on 05/03/23.

52-week price history of DNA Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -67.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.64%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.12 and $4.91. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 32.62 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 20.16 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.30B and boasts a workforce of 1292 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4789, with a change in price of +0.0600. Similarly, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. recorded 20,295,727 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.85%.

DNA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DNA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DNA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is at 74.63%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 71.19%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 74.22% and 76.84%, respectively.

DNA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -4.14%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -18.59%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DNA has fallen by 40.87%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.88%.