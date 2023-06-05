DZS Inc. (DZSI) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. DZS Inc.’s current trading price is -82.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -3.91%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $3.60 and $19.66. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.28 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.21 million observed over the last three months.

DZS Inc. (DZSI) current stock price is $3.46. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $3.9745 after opening at $3.88. The stock’s lowest point was $3.35 before it closed at $3.82.

DZS Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $19.66 on 08/01/22, and the lowest price during that time was $3.60, recorded on 06/02/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

DZS Inc. (DZSI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -66.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 118.99M and boasts a workforce of 765 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.15, with a change in price of -9.68. Similarly, DZS Inc. recorded 207,882 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -73.67%.

How DZSI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DZSI stands at 0.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DZSI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of DZS Inc. over the last 50 days is at 2.23%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 2.70%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 3.71% and 11.66%, respectively.

DZSI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -72.71%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -70.73%. The price of DZSI decreased -48.44% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -43.92%.