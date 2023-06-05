DMS’s Market Whiplash: -68.78% YTD Decline, -26.61% Plunge in 30 Days

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -68.78%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -75.53%. The price of DMS leaped by -26.61% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.37%.

Currently, the stock price of Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) is $0.42. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.43 after opening at $0.4201. The stock touched a low of $0.38 before closing at $0.35.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $3.44 on 08/11/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.32, recorded on 06/01/23.

52-week price history of DMS Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s current trading price is -87.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.75%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.32 and $3.44. The shares of the Communication Services sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.71 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 62120.0 over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -62.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 23.02M and boasts a workforce of 454 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Digital Media Solutions Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9032, with a change in price of -0.8966. Similarly, Digital Media Solutions Inc. recorded 58,534 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -68.18%.

DMS Stock Stochastic Average

Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 11.31%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 30.50%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 23.46% and 27.79%, respectively.