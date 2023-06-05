DAWN’s Stock Market Adventure: -30.59% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -30.59% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -29.61%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DAWN has fallen by 10.00%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.79%.

The stock of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) is currently priced at $14.94. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $13.795 after opening at $13.795. The day’s lowest price was $13.26 before the stock closed at $13.60.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $28.35 on 08/12/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $6.40 on 06/07/22.

52-week price history of DAWN Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -47.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 133.40%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $6.40 and $28.35. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 4.15 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.89 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.00B and boasts a workforce of 125 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.60, with a change in price of -7.46. Similarly, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 788,995 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -32.69%.

DAWN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DAWN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DAWN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 78.90%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 85.31%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 75.87% and 62.19% respectively.