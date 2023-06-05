Coupang Inc. Inc. (CPNG) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 6.21% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -21.45%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CPNG has leaped by -9.22%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.68%.

The stock of Coupang Inc. (CPNG) is currently priced at $15.62. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $16.69 after opening at $16.30. The day’s lowest price was $16.30 before the stock closed at $16.53.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Coupang Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $21.38 on 08/11/22 and the lowest value was $10.51 on 06/13/22.

52-week price history of CPNG Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Coupang Inc.’s current trading price is -26.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.65%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$10.51 and $21.38. The Coupang Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 3.7 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 7.36 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 28.66B and boasts a workforce of 63000 employees.

Coupang Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Coupang Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.72, with a change in price of -2.47. Similarly, Coupang Inc. recorded 7,219,061 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.65%.

CPNG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CPNG stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

CPNG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Coupang Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 32.02%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 20.61%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 36.65% and 31.67%, respectively.