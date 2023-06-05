Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Cisco Systems Inc.’s current trading price is -4.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.57%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $38.60 and $52.56. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 19.15 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 19.22 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has a stock price of $50.02. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $50.25 after an opening price of $49.87. The day’s lowest price was $49.73, and it closed at $49.74.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Cisco Systems Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $52.56 on 04/03/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $38.60 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 202.69B and boasts a workforce of 83300 employees.

Cisco Systems Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Cisco Systems Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 48.74, with a change in price of +1.44. Similarly, Cisco Systems Inc. recorded 18,904,621 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.96%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CSCO stands at 0.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

CSCO Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Cisco Systems Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 63.74%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 90.28%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 86.21% and 88.07% respectively.

CSCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 5.00%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.60%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CSCO has fallen by 8.83%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.02%.