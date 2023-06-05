Carvana Co. (CVNA) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Carvana Co.’s current trading price is -72.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 341.69%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $3.55 and $58.05. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 31.09 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 16.0 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Carvana Co. (CVNA) is $15.68. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $16.23 after opening at $14.98. It dipped to a low of $14.53 before ultimately closing at $15.80.

Carvana Co.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $58.05 on 08/16/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $3.55 on 12/07/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Carvana Co. (CVNA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 55.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.99B and boasts a workforce of 16600 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.47, with a change in price of +11.24. Similarly, Carvana Co. recorded 23,623,854 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +253.15%.

CVNA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Carvana Co. over the last 50 days is at 87.78%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 84.70%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 85.78% and 86.26%, respectively.

CVNA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 230.80% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 103.37%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CVNA has fallen by 121.78%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 43.33%.