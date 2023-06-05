Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on WeWork Inc. Inc. (WE) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -87.06% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -93.30%. Over the past 30 days, the price of WE has leaped by -53.76%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.80%.

The current stock price for WeWork Inc. (WE) is $0.19. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.192 after opening at $0.1699. It dipped to a low of $0.163 before ultimately closing at $0.17.

In terms of market performance, WeWork Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $7.66 on 06/09/22, while the lowest value was $0.16 on 06/01/23.

52-week price history of WE Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. WeWork Inc.’s current trading price is -97.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.20%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.16 and $7.66. The Real Estate sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 24.99 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 13.72 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

WeWork Inc. (WE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -84.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 355.50M and boasts a workforce of 4300 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9435, with a change in price of -1.0750. Similarly, WeWork Inc. recorded 11,835,661 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -85.32%.

WE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of WeWork Inc. over the past 50 days is 2.65%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 7.49%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 3.69% and 3.78%, respectively, over the past 20 days.