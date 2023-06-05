American Superconductor Corporation Inc. (AMSC) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 65.22%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 61.70%. The price of AMSC fallen by 55.10% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 52.38%.

The stock price for American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) currently stands at $6.08. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $6.25 after starting at $5.55. The stock’s lowest price was $5.44 before closing at $5.32.

The market performance of American Superconductor Corporation’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $6.65 on 02/08/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $3.20 on 12/12/22.

52-week price history of AMSC Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. American Superconductor Corporation’s current trading price is -8.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 89.89%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.20 and $6.65. The American Superconductor Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 0.52 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.15 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 157.11M and boasts a workforce of 328 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.76, with a change in price of +2.21. Similarly, American Superconductor Corporation recorded 170,047 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +57.11%.

AMSC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMSC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AMSC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, American Superconductor Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 93.51%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 93.31%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 95.03% and 79.51%, respectively.