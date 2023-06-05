American Airlines Group Inc.’s Mixed Bag: Up 3.05% in 6 Months, Up 7.83% in 30 Days

The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is currently priced at $14.87. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $15.07 after opening at $14.90. The day’s lowest price was $14.64 before the stock closed at $14.70.

American Airlines Group Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $17.64 on 01/18/23 and the lowest value was $11.65 on 10/03/22.

52-week price history of AAL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. American Airlines Group Inc.’s current trading price is -15.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.62%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $11.65 to $17.64. In the Industrials sector, the American Airlines Group Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 31.03 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.24.8 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.60B and boasts a workforce of 129700 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating American Airlines Group Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.97, with a change in price of +0.26. Similarly, American Airlines Group Inc. recorded 25,417,633 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.78%.

AAL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for American Airlines Group Inc. over the last 50 days is 90.43%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 84.89%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 81.10% and 76.29%, respectively.

AAL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 16.90% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 3.05%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AAL has fallen by 7.83%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.41%.