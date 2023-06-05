Airbnb Inc.: Analyzing ABNB Stock Trends

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) current stock price is $115.35. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $118.45 after opening at $112.93. The stock’s lowest point was $112.93 before it closed at $118.06.

Airbnb Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $144.63 on 02/16/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $81.91 on 12/28/22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of ABNB Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Airbnb Inc.’s current trading price is -20.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.82%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $81.91 and $144.63. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 4.51 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 6.31 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 71.72B and boasts a workforce of 6811 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Airbnb Inc.

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Airbnb Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 18 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 115.66, with a change in price of +26.31. Similarly, Airbnb Inc. recorded 6,615,173 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +29.72%.

ABNB Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ABNB stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.38.

ABNB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Airbnb Inc. over the past 50 days is 44.47%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 44.47%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 45.15% and 35.96%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ABNB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 34.91%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 13.90%. The price of ABNB decreased -1.94% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.99%.