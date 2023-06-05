A Tale of Resilience: SoundHound AI Inc. Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Currently, the stock price of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is $2.81. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $3.00 after opening at $2.91. The stock touched a low of $2.86 before closing at $2.90.

SoundHound AI Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $8.30 on 06/06/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.93, recorded on 12/22/22.

52-week price history of SOUN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. SoundHound AI Inc.’s current trading price is -66.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 202.14%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.93 and $8.30. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 5.2 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 11.61 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 637.80M and boasts a workforce of 430 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For SoundHound AI Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating SoundHound AI Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.59, with a change in price of +1.78. Similarly, SoundHound AI Inc. recorded 13,367,842 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +170.67%.

SOUN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for SoundHound AI Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 62.81%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 48.53%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 56.12% and 64.27%, respectively.

SOUN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 58.75%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 124.79%. The price of SOUN fallen by 14.69% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.75%.