UNP’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -5.50%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -8.03%. Over the last 30 days, the price of UNP has leaped by -0.20%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.96%.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) currently has a stock price of $195.68. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $196.06 after opening at $192.46. The lowest recorded price for the day was $192.25 before it closed at $192.52.

The stock market performance of Union Pacific Corporation has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $242.35 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $183.69, recorded on 03/23/23.

52-week price history of UNP Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Union Pacific Corporation’s current trading price is -19.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.53%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $183.69 and $242.35. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.71 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.99 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 119.37B and boasts a workforce of 31471 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Union Pacific Corporation

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Union Pacific Corporation as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 200.26, with a change in price of -16.33. Similarly, Union Pacific Corporation recorded 3,160,204 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.70%.

UNP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UNP stands at 2.71. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.50.

UNP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Union Pacific Corporation over the past 50 days is 49.69%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 41.01%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 28.25% and 24.05%, respectively, over the past 20 days.