The AZEK Company Inc.’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

At present, The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has a stock price of $24.11. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $24.13 after an opening price of $23.26. The day’s lowest price was $23.08, and it closed at $23.25.

The market performance of The AZEK Company Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $30.26 on 02/09/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $15.12 on 11/03/22.

52-week price history of AZEK Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. The AZEK Company Inc.’s current trading price is -20.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 59.46%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $15.12 and $30.26. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.63 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.55 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.61B and boasts a workforce of 2182 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for The AZEK Company Inc.

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating The AZEK Company Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.36, with a change in price of +1.94. Similarly, The AZEK Company Inc. recorded 1,771,050 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.75%.

Examining AZEK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AZEK stands at 0.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.46.

AZEK Stock Stochastic Average

The AZEK Company Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 42.75%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 24.24%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 12.47% and 12.12%, respectively.

AZEK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 18.65%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 35.83%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AZEK has leaped by -10.57%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.25%.