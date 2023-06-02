SITE Centers Corp.: Analyzing SITC Stock Trends

The stock of SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) is currently priced at $11.95. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $11.985 after opening at $11.93. The day’s lowest price was $11.78 before the stock closed at $11.92.

In terms of market performance, SITE Centers Corp. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $15.79 on 08/16/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $10.42 on 09/29/22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of SITC Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. SITE Centers Corp.’s current trading price is -24.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.68%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $10.42 and $15.79. In the Real Estate sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.0 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.89 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.47B and boasts a workforce of 267 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.53, with a change in price of -1.12. Similarly, SITE Centers Corp. recorded 1,822,360 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.57%.

Examining SITC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SITC stands at 0.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.96.

SITC Stock Stochastic Average

SITE Centers Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 60.00%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 54.37%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 45.31% and 35.28%, respectively.

SITC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -12.52% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -11.15%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SITC has fallen by 0.25%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.58%.