QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. QuantaSing Group Limited’s current trading price is -65.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.05%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $6.66 and $28.99. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Defensive reached around 1.1 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 35510.0 over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG) is $10.06. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $13.91 after opening at $11.99. The stock touched a low of $10.00 before closing at $8.60.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 613.96M and boasts a workforce of 2269 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

QSG Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for QuantaSing Group Limited over the last 50 days is presently at 15.23%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 15.23%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 11.63% and 12.27%, respectively.

QSG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -19.65%. The price of QSG leaped by -16.17% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -47.05%.