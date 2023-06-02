ONEOK Inc. Inc. (OKE) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -13.38% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -12.32%. The price of OKE leaped by -9.29% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.78%.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) has a current stock price of $56.91. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $57.48 after opening at $56.80. The stock’s low for the day was $56.21, and it eventually closed at $56.66.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ONEOK Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $71.57 on 01/17/23, with the lowest value being $50.50 on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of OKE Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. ONEOK Inc.’s current trading price is -20.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.69%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $50.50 and $71.57. The shares of the Energy sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 3.43 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 3.01 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.58B and boasts a workforce of 2966 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for ONEOK Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating ONEOK Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 64.98, with a change in price of -9.66. Similarly, ONEOK Inc. recorded 2,792,823 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.51%.

OKE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OKE stands at 1.85. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.78.

OKE Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for ONEOK Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 8.64%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 10.73%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 11.48% and 12.83%, respectively.