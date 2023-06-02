Noble Corporation Plc (NE) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Noble Corporation Plc’s current trading price is -11.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 77.25%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $22.64 and $45.50. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Energy reached around 1.04 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.38 million over the last three months.

Noble Corporation Plc (NE) current stock price is $40.13. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $40.61 after opening at $37.92. The stock’s lowest point was $37.92 before it closed at $37.74.

The stock market performance of Noble Corporation Plc has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $45.50 on 03/06/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $22.64, recorded on 07/06/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Noble Corporation Plc (NE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.48B and boasts a workforce of 3800 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Noble Corporation Plc

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Noble Corporation Plc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 39.44, with a change in price of +3.18. Similarly, Noble Corporation Plc recorded 1,581,363 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.61%.

How NE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NE stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.14.

NE Stock Stochastic Average

Noble Corporation Plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 79.94%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 91.67%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.01% and 81.91%, respectively.

NE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 6.42%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 11.97%. The price of NE increased 11.29% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.35%.