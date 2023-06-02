NFE Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

The current stock price for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) is $27.86. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $28.15 after opening at $26.84. It dipped to a low of $26.81 before ultimately closing at $26.27.

New Fortress Energy Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $63.06 on 08/25/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $25.06 on 05/31/23.

52-week price history of NFE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. New Fortress Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -55.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.17%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $25.06 and $63.06. Shares of the company, which operates in the Utilities sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.78 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.39 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.77B and boasts a workforce of 577 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For New Fortress Energy Inc.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating New Fortress Energy Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.61, with a change in price of -10.14. Similarly, New Fortress Energy Inc. recorded 1,523,254 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -26.68%.

NFE Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NFE stands at 4.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.84.

NFE Stock Stochastic Average

New Fortress Energy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 42.98%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 42.98%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 26.32% and 17.87%, respectively.

NFE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -34.32% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -41.73%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NFE has leaped by -2.14%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.18%.