NCMI’s Stock Dilemma: National CineMedia Inc.’s Market Performance and Outlook

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) currently has a stock price of $0.27. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.294 after opening at $0.2843. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.2636 before it closed at $0.28.

In terms of market performance, National CineMedia Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.85 on 08/08/22, while the lowest value was $0.10 on 03/17/23.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of NCMI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. National CineMedia Inc.’s current trading price is -85.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 167.86%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.10 and $1.85. Shares of the company, which operates in the Communication Services sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.7 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 13.85 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 48.14M and boasts a workforce of 297 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For National CineMedia Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating National CineMedia Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2546, with a change in price of -0.0267. Similarly, National CineMedia Inc. recorded 9,147,650 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.00%.

NCMI Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for National CineMedia Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 29.38%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 13.26%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 30.72% and 45.55%, respectively.

NCMI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 22.73%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -35.17%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NCMI has leaped by -3.57%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.43%.