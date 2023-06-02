Navigating PRTK Stock: Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. Journey

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) currently has a stock price of $1.86. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1.91 after opening at $1.53. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.52 before it closed at $1.53.

The stock market performance of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $3.65 on 11/01/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $1.29, recorded on 03/16/23.

52-week price history of PRTK Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -49.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.19%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.29 and $3.65. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.24 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.72 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 109.24M and boasts a workforce of 268 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.9940, with a change in price of -0.3700. Similarly, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 565,949 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.59%.

PRTK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 50 days is at 28.08%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 72.55%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 28.22% and 14.12%, respectively.

PRTK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -0.53%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -17.33%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PRTK has fallen by 20.00%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.68%.