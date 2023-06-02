LumiraDx Limited’s Shares Reel: -68.02% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 60.33M Market Cap

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) currently has a stock price of $0.35. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.4267 after opening at $0.396. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.3411 before it closed at $0.41.

LumiraDx Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $4.50 on 06/08/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.33 on 05/31/23.

52-week price history of LMDX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. LumiraDx Limited’s current trading price is -92.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.58%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.33 and $4.50. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.53 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.18 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -68.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 60.33M and boasts a workforce of 1210 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7956, with a change in price of -0.5452. Similarly, LumiraDx Limited recorded 180,392 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -60.56%.

LMDX Stock Stochastic Average

LumiraDx Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 4.63%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 8.93%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 17.15% and 17.93%, respectively.

LMDX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -60.56%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -75.52%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LMDX has leaped by -36.99%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -30.38%.