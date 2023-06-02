Lands’ End Inc. (LE) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Lands’ End Inc.’s current trading price is -54.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.87%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.20 and $18.15 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.2 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.17 million over the last three months.

Lands’ End Inc. (LE) stock is currently valued at $8.30. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $8.78 after opening at $7.39. The stock briefly dropped to $7.075 before ultimately closing at $6.27.

Lands’ End Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $18.15 on 08/16/22 and a low of $6.20 for the same time frame on 05/31/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Lands’ End Inc. (LE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 280.13M and boasts a workforce of 5000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.15, with a change in price of -0.13. Similarly, Lands’ End Inc. recorded 184,489 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.48%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LE stands at 0.89. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.85.

LE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Lands’ End Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 50.60%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 78.07%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 32.79% and 30.51%, respectively.

LE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 9.35%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -26.22%. The price of LE increased 18.40% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.26%.