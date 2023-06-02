GOL’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 29.21%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 13.49%. The price of GOL fallen by 32.69% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.49%.

Currently, the stock price of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is $3.45. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $3.47 after opening at $3.27. The stock touched a low of $3.22 before closing at $3.22.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $6.16 on 06/02/22, with the lowest value being $2.00 on 03/02/23.

52-week price history of GOL Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s current trading price is -43.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 72.93%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.00 and $6.16. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.15 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.42 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 72.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 670.68M and boasts a workforce of 13765 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.75, with a change in price of +0.49. Similarly, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. recorded 1,437,764 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.55%.

GOL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. over the last 50 days is at 98.40%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 97.59%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 82.98% and 84.07%, respectively.