Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s current trading price is -68.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.89%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.13 and $4.51. The company, active in the Real Estate sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.9 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.31 million observed over the last three months.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) has a current stock price of $1.40. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.43 after opening at $1.43. The stock’s low for the day was $1.36, and it eventually closed at $1.44.

The stock market performance of Franklin Street Properties Corp. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $4.51 on 06/17/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $1.13, recorded on 05/04/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -41.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 150.57M and boasts a workforce of 28 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.0186, with a change in price of -1.3800. Similarly, Franklin Street Properties Corp. recorded 1,687,218 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -49.64%.

How FSP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FSP stands at 0.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.52.

FSP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Franklin Street Properties Corp. over the past 50 days is 38.30%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 48.21%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 56.55% and 57.54%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

FSP Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -48.72% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -52.54%. The price of FSP fallen by 22.81% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -7.28%.