Dropbox Inc.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 8.00B Market Cap

Currently, the stock price of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) is $23.19. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $23.34 after opening at $22.96. The stock touched a low of $22.93 before closing at $23.02.

Dropbox Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $24.99 on 08/15/22, with the lowest value being $18.71 on 03/13/23.

52-week price history of DBX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Dropbox Inc.’s current trading price is -7.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.94%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $18.71 and $24.99. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.92 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.58 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.00B and boasts a workforce of 3118 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.78, with a change in price of +1.02. Similarly, Dropbox Inc. recorded 3,288,466 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.60%.

DBX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Dropbox Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 96.05%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 96.05%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 94.15% and 94.19%, respectively.

DBX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 3.62%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 2.88%. The price of DBX fallen by 15.78% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.07%.