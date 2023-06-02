DH’s Market Whiplash: -5.37% YTD Decline, 3.90% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -5.37%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -2.71%. The price of DH increased 3.90% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.23%.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) stock is currently valued at $10.40. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $10.54 after opening at $9.73. The stock briefly dropped to $9.50 before ultimately closing at $9.74.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $30.11 on 08/04/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $8.71 on 05/05/23.

52-week price history of DH Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s current trading price is -65.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.40%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$8.71 and $30.11. The Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.17 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.86 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.62B and boasts a workforce of 946 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.14, with a change in price of -0.01. Similarly, Definitive Healthcare Corp. recorded 828,282 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.10%.

DH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DH stands at 0.27. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.26.

DH Stock Stochastic Average

Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 51.45%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 83.66%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 59.57% and 45.75%, respectively.