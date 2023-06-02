Charting the Course: Xcel Energy Inc.’s XEL Stock Prospects

Currently, the stock price of Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is $63.55. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $65.58 after opening at $65.52. The stock touched a low of $63.15 before closing at $65.29.

The stock market performance of Xcel Energy Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $77.66 on 09/12/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $56.89, recorded on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of XEL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Xcel Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -18.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.71%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $56.89 and $77.66. Shares of the company, which operates in the Utilities sector, recorded a trading volume of around 5.56 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.86 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 34.96B and boasts a workforce of 11982 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Xcel Energy Inc.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Xcel Energy Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 67.81, with a change in price of -7.74. Similarly, Xcel Energy Inc. recorded 2,816,944 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.86%.

XEL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XEL stands at 1.48. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.36.

XEL Stock Stochastic Average

Xcel Energy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 6.45%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 5.97%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 15.16% and 14.72%, respectively.

XEL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -9.36%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -7.70%. The price of XEL leaped by -8.03% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.43%.