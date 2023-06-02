BKSY’s Stock Dilemma: BlackSky Technology Inc.’s Market Performance and Outlook

The present stock price for BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is $1.49. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.54 after an opening price of $1.38. The stock briefly fell to $1.34 before ending the session at $1.37.

BlackSky Technology Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $3.33 on 06/02/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.12 on 05/03/23.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of BKSY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. BlackSky Technology Inc.’s current trading price is -55.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.04%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.12 to $3.33. In the Technology sector, the BlackSky Technology Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.46 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.04 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 204.70M and boasts a workforce of 259 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5364, with a change in price of -0.2400. Similarly, BlackSky Technology Inc. recorded 871,028 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.87%.

Examining BKSY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BKSY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

BKSY Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for BlackSky Technology Inc. over the last 50 days is 88.10%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 87.80%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 69.27% and 66.98%, respectively.

BKSY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -3.25% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -8.02%. The price of BKSY fallen by 15.50% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 7.19%.