Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s current trading price is -27.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $25.75 and $49.55. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.31 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.49 million observed over the last three months.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) currently has a stock price of $36.15. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $36.33 after opening at $35.00. The lowest recorded price for the day was $34.55 before it closed at $35.24.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Bath & Body Works Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $49.55 on 02/02/23, while the lowest value was $25.75 on 06/30/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.22B and boasts a workforce of 8800 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Bath & Body Works Inc.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Bath & Body Works Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 38.97, with a change in price of -9.97. Similarly, Bath & Body Works Inc. recorded 3,253,998 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.62%.

BBWI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Bath & Body Works Inc. over the past 50 days is 61.09%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 61.09%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 57.91% and 62.22%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

BBWI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -14.21%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -9.15%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BBWI has fallen by 4.48%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.44%.