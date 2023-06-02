ARRY’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Array Technologies Inc.’s Performance

The stock price for Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) currently stands at $22.86. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $23.395 after starting at $22.20. The stock’s lowest price was $21.98 before closing at $22.17.

Array Technologies Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $24.99 on 05/23/23 and a low of $9.24 for the same time frame on 07/15/22.

52-week price history of ARRY Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Array Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -8.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 147.40%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $9.24 and $24.99. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 4.56 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.7 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 21.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.46B and boasts a workforce of 1050 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Array Technologies Inc.

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Array Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.82, with a change in price of +4.12. Similarly, Array Technologies Inc. recorded 4,717,386 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +21.99%.

Examining ARRY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARRY stands at 3.62. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.40.

ARRY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Array Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 71.54%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 71.54%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 67.94% and 69.72%, respectively.

ARRY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 18.26%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 9.12%. The price of ARRY fallen by 24.37% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.42%.