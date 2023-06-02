APLM’s 2023 Market Dance: Down -53.19% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -53.19%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -51.93%. The price of APLM increased 6.13% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.05%.

Apollomics Inc. (APLM) current stock price is $4.85. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $5.94 after opening at $4.29. The stock’s lowest point was $4.11 before it closed at $4.05.

52-week price history of APLM Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Apollomics Inc.’s current trading price is -90.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.73%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $3.71 and $49.00. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.89 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.18 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Apollomics Inc. (APLM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -53.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 415.01M and boasts a workforce of 43 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Apollomics Inc.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Apollomics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

APLM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APLM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

APLM Stock Stochastic Average