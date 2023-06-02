Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on McDonald’s Corporation Inc. (MCD) Price Performance

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 9.24% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 6.06%. The price of MCD leaped by -3.42% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.68%.

The present stock price for McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is $287.87. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $288.04 after an opening price of $284.92. The stock briefly fell to $283.60 before ending the session at $285.11.

McDonald’s Corporation’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $298.86 on 05/09/23 and a low of $230.58 for the same time frame on 09/30/22.

52-week price history of MCD Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. McDonald’s Corporation’s current trading price is -3.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.85%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $230.58 and $298.86. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 2.3 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.57 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 209.79B and boasts a workforce of 150000 employees.

McDonald’s Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 21 analysts are rating McDonald’s Corporation as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 277.58, with a change in price of +18.40. Similarly, McDonald’s Corporation recorded 2,652,362 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.83%.

MCD Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for McDonald’s Corporation over the last 50 days is 64.72%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 29.14%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 16.23% and 11.90%, respectively.