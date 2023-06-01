XRAY’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Stock Performance

The current stock price for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is $36.12. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $36.43 after opening at $36.25. It dipped to a low of $35.525 before ultimately closing at $36.46.

The market performance of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $43.24 on 05/03/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $26.48, recorded on 11/03/22.

52-week price history of XRAY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s current trading price is -16.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.40%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $26.48 and $43.24. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 5.75 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.89 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.66B and boasts a workforce of 15000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 38.23, with a change in price of +3.03. Similarly, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. recorded 1,962,226 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.16%.

XRAY Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XRAY stands at 0.59. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.51.

XRAY Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 7.71%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 7.71%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 6.37% and 6.83%, respectively.

XRAY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 13.44% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 18.58%. Over the past 30 days, the price of XRAY has leaped by -14.79%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.07%.