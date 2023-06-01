WYNN’s Stock Market Labyrinth: Navigating 2023’s Gains and Declines

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 17.30% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 20.48%. The price of WYNN leaped by -14.55% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -4.31%.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has a current stock price of $96.74. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $99.03 after opening at $98.81. The stock’s low for the day was $96.44, and it eventually closed at $98.70.

Wynn Resorts Limited’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $117.86 on 05/01/23, and the lowest price during that time was $50.20, recorded on 06/23/22.

52-week price history of WYNN Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Wynn Resorts Limited’s current trading price is -17.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 92.70%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $50.20 and $117.86. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.78 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 2.47 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.22B and boasts a workforce of 27000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Wynn Resorts Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 106.88, with a change in price of +2.88. Similarly, Wynn Resorts Limited recorded 2,491,548 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.08%.

WYNN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Wynn Resorts Limited over the last 50 days is presently at 6.07%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 7.51%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 8.46% and 7.27%, respectively.