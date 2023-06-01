The Boeing Company: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

The current stock price for The Boeing Company (BA) is $209.86. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $206.19 after opening at $203.50. It dipped to a low of $200.91 before ultimately closing at $205.70.

The market performance of The Boeing Company has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $221.33 on 02/14/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $113.02, recorded on 06/14/22.

52-week price history of BA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. The Boeing Company’s current trading price is -5.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 85.68%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $113.02 and $221.33. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.5 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.4 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

The Boeing Company (BA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 122.07B and boasts a workforce of 156000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For The Boeing Company

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating The Boeing Company as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 206.86, with a change in price of -3.20. Similarly, The Boeing Company recorded 5,643,435 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.50%.

BA Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for The Boeing Company over the last 50 days is presently at 65.34%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 97.52%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 84.43% and 76.30%, respectively.

BA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 10.17% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 19.70%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BA has fallen by 3.25%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.31%.