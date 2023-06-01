New Gold Inc. (NGD) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. New Gold Inc.’s current trading price is -12.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 111.13%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.61 and $1.48 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.49 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.13 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for New Gold Inc. (NGD) is $1.29. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.24 after an opening price of $1.15. The stock briefly fell to $1.14 before ending the session at $1.22.

New Gold Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $1.48 on 05/09/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.61 on 09/07/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

New Gold Inc. (NGD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 34.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.13B and boasts a workforce of 1566 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1349, with a change in price of +0.1850. Similarly, New Gold Inc. recorded 3,558,114 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.97%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NGD stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.45.

NGD Stock Stochastic Average

New Gold Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 65.08%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 41.43%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 25.24% and 15.08%, respectively.

NGD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 31.63% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 18.35%. The price of NGD leaped by -7.19% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.61%.