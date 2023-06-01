MTCH’s Stock Woes: Down -20.97% in 6 Months, Down -20.97% in Just 5 Days

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -10.70% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -20.97%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MTCH has fallen by 7.11%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.07%.

The stock of Match Group Inc. (MTCH) is currently priced at $37.05. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $34.665 after opening at $34.54. The day’s lowest price was $33.95 before the stock closed at $34.50.

Match Group Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $87.46 on 06/08/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $30.73 on 05/15/23.

52-week price history of MTCH Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Match Group Inc.’s current trading price is -57.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.57%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $30.73 and $87.46. The trading volume for the Communication Services sector company’s shares reached about 4.22 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 4.75 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.47B and boasts a workforce of 2700 employees.

Match Group Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Match Group Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 39.76, with a change in price of -5.25. Similarly, Match Group Inc. recorded 4,587,024 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.40%.

MTCH Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Match Group Inc. over the last 50 days is 59.59%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 99.53%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 71.21% and 59.28%, respectively.