MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. MDU Resources Group Inc.’s current trading price is -10.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.53%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $17.29 and $22.32. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.05 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.57 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) is $19.98. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $20.1263 after opening at $19.8622. It dipped to a low of $19.6255 before ultimately closing at $20.02.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

MDU Resources Group Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $22.32 on 02/28/23, with the lowest value being $17.29 on 06/01/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.09B and boasts a workforce of 14929 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for MDU Resources Group Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating MDU Resources Group Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.98, with a change in price of -10.75. Similarly, MDU Resources Group Inc. recorded 986,295 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.22%.

How MDU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MDU stands at 0.94. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.77.

MDU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of MDU Resources Group Inc. over the past 50 days is 0.40%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 0.42%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 42.10% and 57.97%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

MDU Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -4.00% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -5.53%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MDU has fallen by 1.55%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.46%.