JOYY Inc. (YY) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. JOYY Inc.’s current trading price is -42.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $21.38 and $42.84. The company, active in the Communication Services sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.53 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.57 million observed over the last three months.

JOYY Inc. (YY) current stock price is $24.80. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $27.32 after opening at $26.91. The stock’s lowest point was $24.12 before it closed at $26.91.

In terms of market performance, JOYY Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $42.84 on 05/31/22, while the lowest value was $21.38 on 10/24/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

JOYY Inc. (YY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.67B and boasts a workforce of 6681 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.71, with a change in price of -14.47. Similarly, JOYY Inc. recorded 584,051 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -36.85%.

How YY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for YY stands at 0.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.08.

YY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of JOYY Inc. over the last 50 days is at 8.36%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 10.66%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 15.19% and 17.04%, respectively.

YY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -21.49%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -9.92%. The price of YY decreased -18.39% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.99%.